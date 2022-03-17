EXPLAINER: Bids arrive ahead of Chelsea sale deadline day

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Deadline day is Friday for bids to be submitted to buy Chelsea and end the 19-year ownership of Roman Abramovich. This is a sale enforced on the Russian billionaire after being sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. There has been a stream of bidders going public with their interest. The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, have linked up with hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in a consortium. Anther consortium weighing a bid features Todd Boehly, part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.