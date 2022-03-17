Emirati-flagged cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf off Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship has sunk in the Persian Gulf. Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed the Al Salmy 6 had sunk Thursday off Iran. He said said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water. Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.