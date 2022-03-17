Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.