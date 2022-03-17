Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month. The White House announced Thursday that they will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Biden, in a statement, praised Zients and his team for “stunning” and “consequential” progress against the coronavirus pandemic.“ He cited high vaccination rates, distribution of home COVID tests and schools reopening. Biden noted that the U.S. leads the global effort to fight COVID, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.