BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has apologized and paid a “substantial” sum to Princess Diana’s private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal. The U.K.’s national broadcaster said it apologized “unreservedly” to Patrick Jephson form harm caused by the way the 1995 interview was obtained. The interview, in which Diana discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles, sent shockwaves through the monarchy. A report last year by a retired senior judge found BBC journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful behavior” to get the interview, including showing Diana’s brother fake bank statements. Jephson said Thursday that “after more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode.”