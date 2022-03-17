Asian shares advance after oil climbs back above $100

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have rebounded to advance in most Asian markets after Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday. Oil prices pushed higher, surpassing $105 per barrel. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate policy unchanged despite moves by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to boost rates to counter inflation. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after surging more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. Investors are juggling a raft of concerns including resurging COVID cases, the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.