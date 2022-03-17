As crisis in Ukraine grows, aid agencies rush in supplies

by FLORENT BAJRAMI

Associated Press

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, but also to over 3 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began. Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, roughly 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian aid hub for the region. By road and by air, aid supplies — including food, blankets, solar lamps, warm clothing, mattresses, jerrycans and plastic sheeting — continue to arrive in a massive warehouse run by the U.N. refugee agency.