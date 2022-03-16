US grew wealthier, better educated in 2nd half of 2010s

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

New data released by the Census Bureau shows the U.S. grew wealthier, better educated and poverty declined during the second half of the last decade. Estimates released Thursday from the American Community Survey shows median household income that had been almost $54,000 from 2011 to 2015 rose to almost $65,000 during the 2016 to 2020 period. Those were the final years of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles. The nation’s poverty rate also dropped significantly during this timeframe, going from 15.5% in the 2011 to 2015 period to 12.8% in the 2016 to 2020 period. Poverty decreased in 49 states.