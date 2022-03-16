UN warns Libya could be divided again, urges 2022 elections

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations’ political chief is warning that Libya could again see two rival administrations and a return to instability and is calling for swift elections to unify the oil-rich North African nation. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday she is encouraged by support for a U.N. initiative to convene a joint committee from the rival House of Representatives and High State Council with a goal of reaching agreement by both bodies “on a constitutional basis that would lead to elections this year.” The crisis erupted after Libya failed to hold its first presidential elections on Dec. 24 under a U.N.-led reconciliation effort.