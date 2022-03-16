UN court to rule on bid for order to Russia to halt invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court is set to rule on a request by Ukraine for its judges to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion. But it remains to be seen if Moscow would comply with any order made Wednesday by the International Court of Justice. Russia snubbed a hearing last week at which lawyers for Ukraine accused the country’s powerful neighbor of “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare” in its brutal assault. Judges could seek action from the United Nations Security Council if a nation doesn’t abide by an order made by the court. But Russia holds veto power at the Security Council.