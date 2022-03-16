Ukraine’s child refugees pose huge challenge for Europe

By HELENA ALVES

Associated Press

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Concerns are mounting in countries that have received tens of thousands of Ukrainian children about the huge task of providing them with long-term mental care and schooling. The trauma of becoming refugees in housing facilities hastily set up across central and eastern Europe also weighs on children who UNICEF says account for about a half of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have crossed into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Psychologists offering support to young Ukrainian refugees say many appear unable to comprehend the longer-term nature of their absence from home and separation from their fathers, left behind to fight the war.