UK: Talks underway for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release by Iran

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says talks are “moving forward’’ for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been detained in Iran for almost six years. Johnson has confirmed a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe. She holds dual U.K.-Iranian citizenship. Johnson’s comments were made Wednesday on a visit to the Middle East and they come a day after Iran returned the passport of the charity worker. Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny. She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release.