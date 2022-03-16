Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

As Russia’s offensive presses closer to Ukraine’s seat of government, missiles and artillery have slammed into high-rise apartment towers in Kyiv, leaving buildings ablaze and smoke hanging over the capital and its suburbs. Russian forces escalated their bombardment of Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, including the embattled city of Kharkiv and besieged port of Mariupol, intensifying the war’s humanitarian toll and leaving cities smoldering. But diplomatic activity is quickening, as well. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to meet again on Wednesday after a fourth round of talks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as “more realistic” than previous meetings.