Prosecutors in Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial made an “honest mistake” when he failed to disclose his own history as a victim of abuse and the error didn’t prevent her from receiving a fair trial, prosecutors said in a court filing. U.S. federal prosecutors made the argument in a document filed late Tuesday opposing Maxwell’s motion for a new trial. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse multiple teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.