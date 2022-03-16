More air defense, more sanctions: A look at Ukraine’s asks

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s grateful for U.S. help against invading Russian forces. But Zelenskyy pressed for more in a video speech to Congress on Wednesday. That’s more military aid to combat Russian warplanes, and more punishment for Russia’s politicians and economy. Already, the United States has worked with other Western and Western-allied nations to impose what are jointly some of the toughest sanctions ever leveled against a country. That includes sanctions against its financial institutions and systems, bans on much of its international trade, and individual sanctions targeting many of the defense officials, civilian leaders and oligarchs.