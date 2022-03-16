Kazakh leader vows sweeping reforms, 2 months after unrest

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president has vowed to implement sweeping political reforms and share more powers with a bolstered legislature, two months after his country was rocked by deadly nationwide unrest. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a joint session of the oil-rich former Soviet nation’s parliament Wednesday that a transition away from its super-presidential system was needed to avoid deepening “stagnation.” Protests over rising car fuel prices that broke out in the west of the vast Central Asian nation at the start of the year spread within days to dozens of cities and towns. At least 230 people died as the initially peaceful protests turned violent.