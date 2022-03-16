Israel’s Bennett emerges as a mediator in Russia-Ukraine war

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Just a year ago, Naftali Bennett was struggling for political survival. Today, the Israeli prime minister is at the forefront of global efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Just as Bennett took advantage of unique circumstances to become to become the most unlikely of prime ministers, he has managed to leverage Israel’s good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and his personal rapport with their leaders to emerge as an unexpected mediator. He has not yet delivered any major diplomatic breakthroughs. But he appears to be the only world leader who speaks regularly to both sides, providing a rare glimmer of hope for ending the three-week-old war.