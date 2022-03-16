Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had positive for COVID-19 while attending an event Wednesday evening with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official. Martin was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he learned he had tested positive. The test result came ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders. Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin. The COVID-19 close call comes a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.