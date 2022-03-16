Indigenous leader killed, mutilated in Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activists and community groups say a leader of an Indigenous community has been killed on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast and his body mutilated. Environmentalist Amaru Ruiz, director of the Del Río Foundation, said Salomón López Smith had been missing for a week before his body was found Monday. López Smith was a leader of the Mayangna Indigenous community. Dozens of people from the Mayangna and Miskito communities have been killed in attacks in recent years that have been blamed on settlers who invaded Indigenous lands. The Nicaraguan army and national police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.