Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge in Honduras has ruled that former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. The decision was announced Wednesday evening and can be appealed. Hernández maintains that statements against him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his government who wanted to seek revenge against him. He has denied any ties to drug traffickers. During a hearing Wednesday, the judge presented a document sent by the the U.S. Justice Department that laid out the charges against Hernández. Hernández’s lawyers presented at least 20 pieces of evidence in his defense.