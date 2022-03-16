Front-line nurses star in online staging of play ‘Antigone’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, people have made a lot of noise about nurses, cheering them on and banging pots and pans. But have we really listened to them? Rank-and-file nurses get a chance to talk about how they’ve navigated the last few harrowing years as part of a theater project that is hosting a free Zoom reading of Sophocles’ 2,500-year-old play “Antigone.” The play is about a young woman who puts everything on the line to do what she believes is right. The social-justice troupe Theater of War Productions hopes the play can spark a lively post-reading discussion by invited nurses about their profession.