Ex-Kentucky officer indicted in deadly curfew crackdown

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer has been indicted on a federal charge for firing pepper balls during an aggressive curfew crackdown that turned deadly in 2020. Former Louisville Police officer Katie Crews is charged with using unreasonable force. The indictment released Wednesday says Crews struck a person who was standing on private property. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. Crews was with Louisville officers and Kentucky National Guard members who went to David McAtee’s barbecue eatery in western Louisville to enforce a curfew in June 2020. McAtee was fatally shot by a Guard member during that enforcement action.