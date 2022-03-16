Endangered rhino born in Czech zoo, named Kyiv

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech zoo has welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby. The rhino was born early on March 4 in Dvur Kralove park, a week after Russia begain its invasion of Ukraine. In honor of Ukraine’s resistance, the rhino was named after the country’s capital Kyiv. Zoo officials said Kyiv’s mother Eva has been taking very good care of him with the baby gaining 1 kilogram (2.20 pounds) each day. Poaching has reduced the number of the eastern black rhinos in the wild to around 800. The Czech park has 14.