Diabetes & COVID-19: Scientists explore potential connection

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Reports of rising diabetes cases during the pandemic have scientists exploring if there could be a link with the coronavirus. It’s clear that in people who already have diabetes, COVID-19 can worsen the condition and make them prone to severe virus complications. But there are other possible connections. Emerging evidence shows the coronavirus _ like some others _ can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. That process might trigger diabetes in susceptible people. Rising cases might also reflect circumstances caused by pandemic restrictions, including delayed care or unhealthy eating habits and inactivity in people already at risk for diabetes.