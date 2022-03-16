Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash

By JAMIE STENGLE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Family and friends say they are heartbroken and devastated after six students and a coach from a small New Mexico university were killed in a fiery crash while returning home from a golf tournament in Texas. The victims included Tyler James, who had just landed what friends said was a dream job leading the golf teams at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. Four of the players were in their first year of college and two others were juniors. The students killed were from Texas, Colorado, Mexico and Portugal. All were part of a close-knit university community where their faith played a central role. Two students from Canada are hospitalized in critical condition.