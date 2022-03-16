Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show. Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi.” Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show with actor Anthony Mackie. It airs live from Nashville April 11 on CBS.