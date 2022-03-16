Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Residents were cleaning their homes Thursday after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its low-risk advisory for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures early Thursday. More than 2.2 million homes lost electricity after the Wednesday night quake but most power was restored by morning. The same region was devastated by a 9.0-magnitude quake and massive tsunami 11 years ago. The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that had meltdowns in the 2011 disaster said workers found no abnormalities there.