Cambodian court convicts 21 opposition figures of treason

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court has convicted 21 people of treason and related charges for their nonviolent political opposition to Cambodia’s government. Seven exiled leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party received 10-year terms. They included party co-founder Sam Rainsy who has been in exile since 2016 and says the cases are politically motivated. Another 13 defendants were ordinary party supporters whom the court ordered to serve more than three years. Defense lawyer Sam Sokong said the 13 defendants in court Thursday shouted together that they were innocent and the verdict was unjust. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has held power for 37 years and launched a crackdown on his opponents before his party swept the 2018 election.