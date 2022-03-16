Bomb-threatened Black schools eligible for security grants

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. Harris is appearing at the White House on Wednesday with the attorney general, the education secretary and other officials for the announcement. The FBI has been investigating bomb threats made against at least 17 historically Black colleges and universities in January and February. No devices were found at the schools that were threatened. Harris is appearing in public a day after the White House said her husband had tested positive for COVID-19. Harris said Tuesday she tested negative.