Appeals court reverses ruling halting Alaska refuge road

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has reversed a decision that rejected a land swap aimed at allowing a road be built through an Alaska national wildlife refuge that is an internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the decision back to a federal judge in Alaska for further consideration. Nine environmental groups had sued to stop the swap. The lower court blocked an agreement that would have allowed the Interior secretary and an Alaska Native village corporation to exchange land in Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to build a long-sought gravel road.