Antoni Porowski to receive Champion Award from GLSEN

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network is designating Antoni Porowski as a champion. The organization known as the GLSEN announced Wednesday that it will recognize the “Queer Eye” star and author with its Champion Award at a May 16 gala ceremony at Gotham Hall in New York City. The executive director of GLSEN says Porowski will be honored for his ongoing “commitment and steadfast support” to better the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. Porowski is a food and wine expert on the Netflix series “Queer Eye” and author of the cookbooks “Antoni in the Kitchen” and “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.” He’s been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.