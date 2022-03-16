Affidavit details shooting of three people at Kansas school

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High School came after a student told a school counselor about rumors that a student called Jay was bringing a gun to school. The affidavit says 18-year-old Jaylon Desean Elmore fired five shots when assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and Erik Clark, the school’s resource officer, asked to search his backpack. Clark returned fire, wounding Elmore. The two school officials were released from the hospital the day of the shooting. Elmore remains hospitalized.