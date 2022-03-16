$75 million for residents whose homes were built on landfill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of New Orleans residents whose homes were built on a toxic landfill decades ago have won a $75.3 million court judgement against the city, its housing authority and a local school board. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Monday’s ruling affects 5,000 residents. Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled that residents are entitled to $75 million for emotional distress and property damage. Her ruling says the Housing Authority of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish School Board are liable for building two residential communities and an elementary school atop a toxic landfill that later became a federal Superfund site.