7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said workers were checking for any possible damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. at a depth of 36 miles below the sea. The agency warned of a tsunami up to 3 feet in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.