4 tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, South Africa (AP) — Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa. After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their containers into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa’s central Free State province. Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas that are about 80-square meters (yards). Dr. Amir Khalil, mission leader and veterinarian, says the tigers’ arrival in South Africa was the culmination of years of planning by the international animal welfare organization Four Paws.