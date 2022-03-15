Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress — the next stop as the actor-turned-turned-wartime leader uses the Western world’s great legislative bodies as a global stage to help his country. In ringing speeches, he is rallying support against Russia’s crushing invasion. The speech Wednesday, livestreamed into the U.S. Capitol, will be among his most important as he pushes the U.S. to do more than it has so far pledged to do. President Joe Biden has resisted his requests to send warplanes to Ukraine. Instead, Biden is expected deliver an address later Wednesday announcing $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine.