Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Canadians to imagine bombs landing in their communities as urged the nation to apply great economic and military pressure on Russia — including a no-fly zone over his country. He spoke Tuesday by video from Ukraine to a packed Canadian House of Commons chamber. Zelenskyy said Russia’s war is designed to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people. Zelenskyy evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the U.K. Parliament last week that his country would fight Russia’s invasion to the end. Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak Wednesday to members of the U.S. House and Senate.