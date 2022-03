White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday. Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24. The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. Poland’s foreign minister says a visit by Biden to Poland was “very probable” when he comes to Europe. But Psaki said she had no details on whether that would happen.