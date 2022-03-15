War in Ukraine disrupts key supply chains – and lives

By MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press

It can be hard to measure the ways that Russia’s war in Ukraine has disrupted the global supply of parts and raw materials needed to manufacture products ranging from cars to computer chips. But it’s a visceral feeling for Andrey Bibik, head of the Interpipe steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, who spent the first day of the war turning his bustling operation into an empty cavern and opened its bomb shelters to local citizens Getting giant gas pipes to Texas oil companies and railway wheels to European high-speed train operators has been put on hold as hundreds of Interpipe employees have joined the fight against Russia.