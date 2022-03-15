US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine. The measure approved late Tuesday says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out by Russian military forces under Putin’s direction. It encourages international criminal court investigations of Putin, his security council and military leaders. While a resolution does not carry the force of law, it sends a show of support for Ukraine and provides the Biden administration political backing to take a hard line against Russia.