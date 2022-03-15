UN refugee chief in Kabul to say Afghans are not forgotten

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The head of the U.N. refugee agency is in Kabul to tell Afghans they have not been forgotten — even as the international community scrambles to deal with the devastation of the war in Ukraine and a humanitarian crisis unseen in Europe since World War II. Filippo Grandi tells the Associated Press that some have wondered at his trip to Afghanistan at a time when the refugee exodus from Ukraine topped 3 million on Tuesday. Still, he says he chose to go ahead with the trip, which was planned before Russia’s onslaught, and to assure Afghans the world will not forget them.