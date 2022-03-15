UK’s Johnson to visit Saudi Arabia for oil supply talks

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Saudi Arabia for talks on oil supplies. No exact timing has been announced yet. Johnson stressed again that the West must end its “addiction” to Russian energy. A Foreign Office official said Tuesday that Johnson will also use the trip to press Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Johnson said the West made a “terrible mistake” by letting Russian leader Vladimir Putin annex Crimea in 2014. Johnson will reportedly meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week in hopes that the Gulf state can increase its production. The visit has met with an outcry from U.K. lawmakers since it comes just days after Saudi Arabia executed 81 people.