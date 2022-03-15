Trump pick in Georgia governor race not drawing donor flock

By JEFF AMY and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — During his two Senate campaigns, Republican David Perdue raked in millions in campaign cash. But as he tries to unseat Georgia’s incumbent governor, fellow Republican Brian Kemp, Perdue is struggling to attract big bucks. Perdue’s top 30 individual contributors pumped in nearly $450,000 to his Senate campaigns in 2014 and 2020. That same group and their immediate family have steered just $26,200 to run for governor. Kemp, meanwhile, has raised $81,450 from these previous Perdue backers. Perdue’s difficulties suggest a broader challenge for him ahead of Georgia’s primary in May, which is being watched for signals about the direction of the national Republican Party.