Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian forces were pounding Ukrainian cities in a bombardment that deepened the humanitarian crisis as the countries kept open a narrow diplomatic channel with more planned talks. Shortly before dawn Tuesday, large explosions thundered across Kyiv as Russia pressed its advance on multiple fronts. A projectile slammed into a 15-story apartment building, and at least one person there died. An aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiators planned to meet again Tuesday. The U.S. said Russia would have to show signs of de-escalation to demonstrate good faith.