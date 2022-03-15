Russia seeks UN humanitarian resolution not mentioning war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has circulated a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution demanding protection for civilians “in vulnerable situations” in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country. But it makes no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbor. The draft resolution circulated Tuesday endorses U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for dialogue and negotiations. It calls for a negotiated cease-fire to rapidly evacuate “all civilians,” and underscores “the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end.” But it never identifies “the parties concerned.” A vote could take place on Wednesday.