Russia seeks 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin foe Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial that is widely seen as politically motivated. Navalny, who is already serving 2 1/2 years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court. In their closing arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution asked for a 13-year prison sentence for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble (roughly $10,700) fine. It wasn’t immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it.