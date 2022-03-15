Skip to Content
Nice try but no potato for New Zealand couple’s giant find

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand couple who believed they had dug up the world’s largest potato in the garden of their small farm near Hamilton have had their dreams turned to mash after Guinness World Records wrote to say that scientific testing had found it wasn’t, in fact, a potato after all. The couple had named their find Doug, which they took to spelling Dug, after the way it was unearthed. The tuber had become something of a local celebrity, after the couple began posting photos of it on Facebook with a hat on and even built a cart to tow it around.

Associated Press

