Journalist killed in Mexico, eighth so far this year

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another journalist was shot to death in Mexico, the eighth murdered so far this year in an unprecedented spate of killings that has made Mexico the most dangerous place in the world for the press. Reporters and photographers have been murdered this year in Mexico at the rate of almost one a week, despite claims from the government that the situation is under control. Prosecutors said reporter Armando Linares was shot to death Tuesday at a home in the town of Zitacuaro, in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan. Zitacuaro is the closest town to the monarch butterfly wintering grounds in the mountains west of Mexico City.