Japan-US marine combat drills held amid China, Russia worry

By HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

GOTEMBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese and U.S. Marines had their first airborne landing and combat training together Tuesday near Mt. Fuji. The two allies are strengthening military cooperation amid growing maritime activity by China and Russia in the regional seas. Japan has been expanding its defense budget and capability for about a decade and is now revising its key national security strategy in the face of threats from China, North Korea and now Russia. Tuesday’s exercise comes at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has intensified worries about what could happen in East Asia, where China’s growing assertiveness has escalated tension around Taiwan.