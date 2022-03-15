Iran returns passport of detained UK charity worker

LONDON (AP) — Iranian authorities have returned the passport of a U.K. charity worker who has been detained for more than five years, raising hopes that she could be released. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is at her parents’ home in Tehran, said Tulip Siddiq her local lawmaker in the U.K. She added that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has dual U.K.-Iranian citizenship, served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.